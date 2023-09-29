Saugata Gupta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Marico Ltd, has been appointed new Chairman of the Advertising Standards Council of India ( ASCI), at the board meeting of the self-regulatory body.

Gupta’s association with ASCI spans several years, including two years on the Board of Governors and four years as a special invitee on the Board of Governors.

“Leading ASCI at this juncture is a privilege. We are in the midst of an extraordinary opportunity to reimagine what responsible advertising means and how consumers need protection in the digital age. ASCI is at the forefront of this effort, as it collaboratively shapes the industry,” Gupta said in a statement.

“With the advent of the ASCI Academy, we are active architects, shaping a more responsible future. Our mission is to instil the principles of self-regulation into the very heart of the creative process. I eagerly look to take further the ambition we have drawn for ourselves. With the support of my board colleagues and ASCI’s exceptional team, we are set to raise the standards of responsible advertising,” he added.

This year, so far, the self-regulatory body has taken several key measures. ASCI’s code has been updated with guidelines for the education sector, charitable causes, health and financial influencers, as well as online deceptive design patterns. ASCI has also expanded its definition of celebrities to include social media influencers, in keeping with new trends observed in the advertising industry. It has also highlighted the issues of dark patterns on the platform, among other initiatives.

“As ASCI sets its sights on the future, it remains steadfast in its commitment to both corrective and preventive action to redefine the landscape of responsible advertising. It aims to do so through dynamic and multi-stakeholder collaborations, as well as technology investments. A proactive approach underscores ASCI’s commitment to staying at the forefront of industry regulation, safeguarding the integrity and responsibility of advertising in the years to come,” the statement added.

