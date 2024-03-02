In order to repay a debt taken in “personal capacity” by Bipin Hadvani, the promoter of Rajkot-based snack-maker Gopal Snacks Pvt Ltd, the company will be raising ₹650 crore through an IPO, that will open on March 6.

“Bipinbhai had purchased the stake of his brother in November 2022. We had then taken a loan of Rs 540 crore. During the pre-IPO held in October 2023, we had made a part payment of ₹160 crore along with interest. Now, we plan to pay the balance debt through the proceeds of the IPO,” Mukesh Shah, Chief Financial Officer of Gopal Snacks Ltd told businessline on the sidelines of a media interaction held on Saturday in Ahmedabad.

“The company Gopal Snacks is completely debt free. The loan was taken in the personal capacity of the promoter from a financial institution,” Shah said adding that of the ₹650 crore raised through the IPO, ₹520 crore will go in paying off this debt. Shah also said that the company does not need funds for any new capex investment and it will not receive any proceeds from the Offer.

The IPO will be a pure Offer For Sale where equity shares of Shareholders aggregating to ₹650 crore will be sold.

Gopal Snacks is a ₹1400 crore business of traditional Gujarati savories The company has six manufacturing facilities including those at Rajkot, Modasa and Nagpur. It offers a wide variety of products under the brand “Gopal” including Namkeen, Gathiya, wafers, snack pellets and other products.

The IPO will close on March 11.