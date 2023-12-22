Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Friday said it has signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with the government of Haryana to set up second Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM), at Kansala, in Rohtak.

Spread over five acres, the existing ITI Kansala will be upgraded to a JIM with an investment of ₹5.8 crore as a CSR activity of the company, the company said in a statement.

“The Indian passenger vehicle industry is now world’s third largest and growing. It is our responsibility to prepare human capacity corresponding to manufacturing capacity to meet this growth. Skilling our youth with industry ready skills will help us realize the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Rahul Bharti, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, MSIL, said.

Key features

The key feature of the JIM is that the equipment on which the students are trained is almost similar to that in a modern production factory. In addition, there is a focus on safety, quality, discipline, punctuality, Kaizen, and other Japanese shop floor practices along with the core curriculum prescribed by the National Council for Vocational Training(NCVT), he said.

Located about 16 kms from the upcoming automobile hub Kharkhoda, JIM Kansala will offer extensive career opportunities to the students trained at the ITI.

The government of Haryana has provided the land and building for the JIM, Kansala. MSIL will provide equipment, training modules, trained teachers, and will manage this institute for 15 years.

JIM is born out of a collaboration between the governments of Japan and India to create a pool of skilled workforce for manufacturing in India. It follows from a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) signed in 2016 between the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Government of Japan (METI) and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India (MSDE), for a “Manufacturing Skill Transfer Promotion Programme” to train 30,000 youths in India over 10 years.