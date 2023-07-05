Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Wednesday said its parent company Suzuki Motor (Japan) has plans to invest ₹2.8 lakh crore by FY31 towards new launches and expansions, where India will play a big role.

“Suzuki has planned investment of around ₹2.8 lakh crore by FY30-31 towards -- enriching products, bringing new technologies and setting up new facilities. India of course will play a very big role in this goal. As per Suzuki’s growth strategy towards 2030, it targets to achieve a global turnover of ₹4.32 lakh crore in FY31, exactly double the turnover of ₹2.16 lakh crore achieved in FY22,” Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL said.

Speaking on the launch of Invicto utility vehicle, he said some of the company’s recent offerings like Grand Vitara, Fronx and Jimny have substantially enhanced MSIL’s share in the SUV segment.

“Our share in the SUV segment, which stood at 8.5 per cent in Q1 FY23 has risen to close to 20 per cent in Q1 of FY24. While we are at the second position in the industry now, it is only a matter of time before we take the number one position in the SUV segment,” Takeuchi said.

He also reiterated that the company will grow faster than the industry in FY24.

“The Q1 numbers aptly demonstrate our spirit. The industry grew at 9.2 per cent and we posted a growth of 12.2 per cent in Q1,’ he added.

Invicto: A new dimension

The company launched the Invicto, a premium three-row UV starting at ₹24.80 lakh and going up to ₹28.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

It will be sold through Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa channel. The Invicto is tailored to Nexa’s standards of premiumness and raises the bar for automotive opulence with its bold exteriors and upscale interior, the company said.

“Our entry into the premium three-row UV segment with the launch of the Invicto adds a new dimension to Nexa’s portfolio and to Maruti Suzuki as a brand. With its SUV-like character, our new Invicto delivers a combination of premium design, intelligent packaging, and an abundance of safety features and innovation,” Takeuchi said.

With its intelligent electric hybrid system, Invicto will further MSIL’s vision of a cleaner, greener, sustainable and carbon neutral world, he said.

The Invicto features the “Intelligent Electric Hybrid” system with a 2.0L engine coupled with an e-CVT transmission. This self-charging strong hybrid system incorporates a sophisticated Dual powertrain system, combining an electric motor and a petrol engine.

The instant torque from the self-charging Intelligent electric hybrid system offers superior responsiveness and acceleration while delivering a fuel-efficiency of 23.24km/l, MSIL said.