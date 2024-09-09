Pune based Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) has taken a step towards empowering women entrepreneurs by establishing the ‘Centre of Excellence for Women Entrepreneurs’ (CEWE) at its Tilak Road office premises.

This initiative, led by MCCIA’s Women Entrepreneurship Committee, aims to support and strengthen women-led enterprises with expert guidance and resources tailored to their needs.

The Centre offers a dedicated co-working space, designed exclusively for women entrepreneurs, providing an ideal environment for business development.

The facility includes 4 private cabins, 4 cubicles, 12 workspaces, and 2 conference rooms, all available for lease. This initiative is more than just a workspace – it’s a vibrant hub focused on sustainable business growth, competitiveness, skill development, and access to government schemes and markets, the MCCIA announced.

Through its various programs, the Women Entrepreneurship Committee emphasizes networking, marketing strategies, and fostering start-ups, with a special focus on micro and nano enterprises.

“With the CEWE, MCCIA continues its mission to uplift women entrepreneurs, offering them the tools and resources to succeed in a competitive market” MCCIA added in a press statement.

