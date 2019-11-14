Meenakshi Energy to face insolvency proceedings

Ferrari’s new Roma steps on the gasto take on other V8 competitors
This addition to the House of the Prancing Horse will sit pretty between the Portofino and the SF90 Stradale
Following a petition filed by the State Bank of India, the National Company Law Tribunal, Hyderabad, has directed insolvency proceedings against Meenakshi Energy Ltd.
The Bench of Judicial Member Anantha Padmanabha Swamy and Technical Member Binod Kumar Sinha admitted the Insolvency Petition under the Banking and Insolvency Code, 2016, and appointed Ravi Shankar Devarakonda as the Interim Resolution Professional.
While admitting the petition, the Bench declared a moratorium, which shall be operational from the date of the order till the completion of the corporate insolvency resolution process per the provisions of the Code.
The debtor Meenakshi Energy had availed a term loan and working capital from a consortium of lenders, including SBI and SBH, in different phases to set up a 300-MW plant in Phase I and a 700-MW plant in Phase II, both coal-fired thermal power projects near Krishnapatnam.
Phase II of the project incurred a cost overrun and the lenders extended additional financing for completion of the project. However, the corporate debtor defaulted in servicing the principal repayments and interest payments for Phase I and the loan was classified as a Non Performing Asset in October 2017.
The debtor contended that petitioner SBI had filed the application for insolvency as an after-thought and that the sole intention of the creditor was to armtwist and paralyse the debtor in order to meet certain arbitrary and unjust demands.
It also contended that the debtor had failed to adopt a sector-agnostic approach for stress resolution.
Significantly, the debtor plant was originally owned and held by Meenakshi Energy and Infrastructure Holding Private Ltd, which subsequently reduced its shareholding --- Engie Global purchased the shares and was inducted as the promoter of the corporate debtor.
However, Engie Energy, with a focus on renewable energy, decided to reduce thermal generation in its fuel mix and bid out the project, with India Power Corporation Ltd emerging the successful bidder.
The transaction was completed in 2016 with transfer of a 95.7 per cent stake. However, its entire stake was fully pledged with SBI CAP Trustee Company Limited. The pledge was invoked in May 2018 and India Power Corporation filed a case.
This addition to the House of the Prancing Horse will sit pretty between the Portofino and the SF90 Stradale
Global CEO believes India still has some way to go before it becomes a major market for ‘battery electric ...
Renault’s entry-level small car gets a facelift that refreshes its design and features package to take on new ...
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
On Children’s Day, here’s a low-down on mutual fund plans for the young ones
With prices correcting and some developers reducing the unit size of their properties, you may be able to ...
If you plan to join a chit fund, keep off the unregistered ones
An in-depth analysis of hybrid mutual funds that juggle various asset classes to give you good risk-adjusted ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...