Mercedes-Benz India introduced a new A 200 Limousine and Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S 4MATIC.

The cars will cost ₹45.80 lakhs and ₹92.50 lakhs, respectively. The company will introduce the diesel limousine in Q4 of 2023.

Also read: Mercedes-Benz will clear the backlog, and then launch new cars: Santosh Iyer

The limousine comes with a keyless GO vehicle feature that can stay in the owner’s pocket and the car recognises the owner with stored access and drive authorisation. The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ comes with a powerful 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the fastest AMG available, reaching 0-100 kmph in 3.9 seconds.