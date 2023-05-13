In a roadmap to expand in the electrified journey, German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz will introduce AMG-specific electric architecture with seven new cars.

Mercedes-Benz AMG, a subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz, will create a new electric platform for the AMG cars. However, Mercedes-Benz AMG will also continue with its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) cars..

“We will have AMG-specific content software that we developed by ourselves because we really think that’s the key to success in the future of AMG. The more and more electrification you will have on the powertrain side in that car. We are going into that electrification, not only because we think market requirements will request that, but also what we think as a performance brand, it is very important for us, we want to add additional functionality by using this electrification,” said Jochen Hermann, Chief Technical Officer (CTO) Mercedes-AMG GmbH in an interaction with media.

Read:Mercedes-Benz will launch more EVs in future in India, but ICE vehicles to continue too: Regional Head

The company stated that the use of e-fuel for the cars could be done using the existing engines and it would explore its use in Formula One too.

“It’s important that we have zero emission cars available for that market. if there are e-fuels available they have to be made such that you can use existing engines, because the huge benefit of e-fuels is also existing cars. if your e-fuel would require certain changes on your combustion engine, you will fail by supplying that kind of fuel to the market. If you look at Formula One where fuel is very important, we will also go into e-fuel and synthetic fuels in the future. But for a car manufacturer, it’s more marketing if a car manufacturer speaks about e-fuels.” added Jochen Hermann.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit