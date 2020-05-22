Companies

Mihan cancels GMR contract for Nagpur airport development

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 22, 2020 Published on May 22, 2020

Mihan India Ltd has cancelled the contract for the development of Nagpur Airport awarded to GMR Airports Ltd (GAL), a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure.

GMR was awarded the mandate by Mihan, the authority entrusted with the task of developing the airport, in March 2019. The contract covered the development, operations and management of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur.

GMR had offered a revenue share of 14.49 per cent.

The contract was cancelled as the Maharashtra government was not happy with the revenue share quoted by GMR in the tender. The matter is likely to be contested and possibly renegotiated, said a statement.

