Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) with Adani Total Energies E-Mobility Ltd (ATEL). The MOU is to create an electric vehicle charging infrastructure across India.

Through the partnership, the automaker will also roll out e-mobility solutions to provide access to the charging network for consumers.

“We are thrilled to partner with Adani Total Energies. This alliance is a cornerstone in enhancing the EV charging infrastructure, ensuring our customers enjoy seamless access to the charging network and digital integration for an unparalleled EV experience. In line with our commitment to enhancing customer experience with the partner network, we are actively on-boarding multiple partners to broaden the EV ecosystem, driving the adoption of electric vehicles,” said Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd.

Expanding the footprint

The XUV400 customers will now have access to more than 1100 chargers on the Bluesense+ App.

“This is one more step towards expanding the footprint of Adani Total Gas Ltd in the EV space. The collaboration with M&M for the charging infrastructure will bolster the confidence of customers to embrace EV technology as part of the energy transition. Together, such steps will help reduce carbon emissions and help India meet its climate action goals,” said Suresh P Manglani, Executive Director and CEO of Adani Total Gas Ltd.

