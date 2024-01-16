Leading milk and milk products company, Mother Dairy on Tuesday announced the launch of its Pure Buffalo Milk variant for consumers. It is being initially launched in the Delhi-NCR region and its distribution will be further expanded to Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

The company said has been developed on deep consumer insights aiming to tap into the latent demand for need-specific milk variants in the country. The new variant will be made available in the NCR market within a week, the company added in a statement. “Mother Dairy Buffalo Milk offers 6.5 per cent fat content and 9 per cent SNF (Solid Not Fat), giving it a creamier texture and rich taste profile. The new variant will contain A2 protein. It has been priced at ₹70 per litre and will also be available in 500 ml packs.

Manish Bandlish, Managing Director, Mother Dairy, said, “With evolving consumer preference for rich and creamy milk, that is also versatile in terms of its usage beyond plain drinking, Mother Dairy is introducing yet another species-specific Buffalo Milk after the great success of Cow Milk. “

The newly introduced Mother Dairy Buffalo Milk will be made available across the company’s entire distribution network in a phased manner, including its booth network, general/modern trade, along-with e-commerce/q-commerce platforms. “Beginning with NCR, we will soon be expanding this offering in key markets of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. We are confident that the newly introduced variant will quickly become a household favourite, contributing to the brand’s specialty and expertise of providing species-specific milk variants,” Bandlish added.