MyGate launches lifetime free plan to cater to housing societies

MyGate, India’s community management solution, has launched a lifetime free plan to enable housing societies to go digital, in an attempt to help them manage their premises in a safe and secure manner, as per the company’s official release.
The company stated that the plan is made available free of charge and can be implemented for any housing society in India within two hours. The MyGate platform is currently in use at 1.6 million homes across 7500+ societies in the country.
Abhishek Kumar, COO & Co-founder, MyGate, stated in the official release: “Ever since the pandemic hit India, MyGate has been relentless in its attempts to assist its client base with new features and partnerships. This has significantly eased life in the lockdown for our communities and we believe that it will remain so for a long time to come. We are now looking to pass on the benefits of what we have created to all housing societies anywhere in India and are glad to be able to do it absolutely free of cost.”
The plan aims to help housing societies go contactless by minimizing social interactions within the community via the MyGate app.
Its features include a comprehensive module for financial management, ensuring accounting and payments are completely online; a range of digital communication tools, including forums, opinion polls, meeting invites, and a resident directory, to make interactions contactless; a module for management of society complaints.
MyGate has also inked a number of exclusive partnerships with players across categories to deliver benefits to housing societies. It has tied up with companies such as ITC Limited, Grofers, Box8, and StoreSe for preferential delivery and special discounts on retail products.
Its app also hosts several newspapers and magazines, including Deccan Chronicle, The Daily Guardian, Dainik Jagran, Outlook, and Mid-Day. The company has also tied up with MedLife and mfine for discounted delivery of medicines, lab tests, and medical consultations to the home.
Many of these features and partnerships were built for COVID-19 lockdown.
