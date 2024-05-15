The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) has been honoured with the Geospatial World Forum (GWF) Leadership Award for “Public Policy: Enabling Industry Development.”

The award was presented at the 2024 Geospatial World Forum in Rotterdam in a special ceremony on May 14, 2024. The award recognizes IN-SPACe’s contributions to the global geospatial industry through its ground-breaking work in fostering the growth and development of India’s space sector and support to non-government entities working in the space economy, stated an official release.

The GWF Leadership Awards, presented annually at the Geospatial World Forum, acknowledge individuals and organizations that have made exceptional contributions to the geospatial field and demonstrated innovation in addressing global challenges. Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe said, “We are honored to be recognized by the Geospatial World Forum for our efforts in fostering innovation and enabling the growth of the space industry.

By pioneering initiatives that leverage space-based solutions to address critical societal challenges, IN-SPACe is harnessing the power of space for the betterment of humanity. This award recognizes IN-SPACe’s unwavering commitment to creating a thriving and internationally competitive space ecosystem in India.”