NCC Q1 net up at ₹50 cr

NCC Limited has posted a profit of ₹49.95 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021 as against a profit of ₹15.68 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year on a consolidated basis. Both the quarters under comparison were hit by Covid pandemic-induced lockdown.
The Hyderabad-based construction and EPC company logged a turnover of ₹2083.21 crore (including other income) in the first quarter as against ₹1,328.71 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, up 57%.
NCC posted a profit of ₹51.68 crore and a turnover of ₹1,911.92 crore in the first quarter of FY 2022 as against a profit of ₹16.93 crore and turnover of ₹1,211.41 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, on a standalone basis.
The company has achieved basic & diluted EPS of ₹0.85 for the first quarter as against ₹0.28 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
In the first quarter of 2021-22, the company has secured orders aggregating to ₹3,171 crore and now has a total order book of ₹39,087 crore as on June 30 , according to AAV Ranga Raju, Managing Director, NCC.
NCC shares closed at ₹89.30, up 2.64 per cent at BSE.
