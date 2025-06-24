Paytm has introduced a new feature that allows users to view their total balance across all UPI-linked bank accounts within the app, eliminating the need to manually calculate balances from multiple accounts. The feature displays both individual and consolidated balances after UPI PIN verification.

The enhancement addresses a common pain point for users who maintain multiple bank accounts for different purposes such as savings, spending, or salary credits. Previously, users had to check each account separately and manually add up the totals to understand their overall financial position.

To access the feature, users must navigate to the “Balance & History” section in the Paytm app and link their UPI-enabled bank accounts if not already connected. After entering the secured UPI PIN for each account, the app automatically calculates and displays the total balance at the top of the screen.

One97 Communications Limited, which operates Paytm, positions this as part of its broader effort to simplify financial management through technology. The company has previously introduced features including payment privacy controls, home screen widgets, personalized UPI IDs, and downloadable transaction statements in Excel or PDF formats.

Paytm has also expanded UPI transaction support to international markets including the UAE, Singapore, France, Mauritius, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, targeting Indian travelers abroad. The company describes itself as India’s leading mobile payments and financial services distribution platform.

The shares of One 97 Communications Limited were trading at ₹900.95 up by ₹17.50 or 1.98 per cent on the NSE today at 1.42 pm.

Published on June 24, 2025