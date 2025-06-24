ACME Solar Holdings Ltd has fully commissioned its 300 MW Sikar Solar project in Rajasthan after bringing online the final 60 MW capacity on Monday. The completion brings the company’s total operational capacity to 2,890 MW.

The solar project, part-commissioned at 240 MW earlier this quarter, spans approximately 1,300 acres in Bikaner, one of India’s highest solar irradiation zones. Connected to the Bikaner II substation at 220 kV, the facility is expected to generate around 780 million units of renewable energy annually.

The project operates under the SECI-ISTS XVIII scheme with a tariff of ₹3.05 per unit, adopted by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission. The Power Purchase Agreement is pending finalisation.

ACME Solar also commissioned its first wind project during the quarter, a 50 MW facility at Shapar, Gujarat. The wind project’s final 3.3 MW turbine was installed on Monday, completing the facility that operates under a 25-year PPA with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited.

The wind project represents ACME Solar’s portfolio diversification beyond solar energy and demonstrates its in-house engineering, procurement and construction capabilities.

ACME Solar Holdings maintains a diversified renewable energy portfolio of 6,970 MW across solar, wind, floating solar and hybrid solutions. The company has 4,080 MW in various development stages beyond its current 2,890 MW operational capacity.

The shares are trading at ₹248.55 up by ₹2.95 or 1.20 per cent on the NSE at 1.50 pm.

Published on June 24, 2025