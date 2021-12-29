Ola Hyperchargers will be free for users till June 2022: Bhavish Aggarwal

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Ola Electric will keep its EV charging stations, Ola Hyperchargers, free for use till June 2022 for all customers.
In a Twitter post, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal noted that Hypercharger rollout has started across cities and the company will set up over 4,000 charging points though next year.
“Hypercharger rollout has begun across cities. At key BPCL pumps as well as residential complexes. 4,000+ points up through next year. We’re installing across India and will make them operational in 6-8 weeks. Will be free for use till end June 22 for all customers," said Aggarwal.
Overall, Ola Electric plans to set up an Ola Hypercharger network, with more than 1,00,000 charging points across 400 cities. The first hyper charger was installed in the Ola Campus in October 2021. According to the company's initial announcement, Ola Hyperchargers will be deployed across cities and will be found in city centres and dense business districts as stand-alone towers as well as in popular locations such as malls, IT parks, office complexes, cafes, and more.
Earlier this month, Ola Electric raised ₹398 crores from Temasek along with the participation of Edelweiss, IIFL, VSS Investco, and Bollywood actors such as Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and film producer Ritesh Sidhwani among others, according to the company's regulatory filings.
In September, Ola Electric raised over $200 million from Falcon Edge, Softbank and other investors, at a valuation of $3 billion. Ola Electric has committed to employ 10,000 women at the company’s manufacturing facility Ola Futurefactory and make it entirely women-run.
Located in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, Ola Futurefactory is a 500-acre manufacturing unit set up for the production of Ola’s two-wheeler EVs. The manufacturing facility is said to have the capacity to produce 10 million electric scooters per year.
