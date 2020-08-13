Companies

PFC Q1 net profit up 23% to ₹3,557 crore

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 13, 2020 Published on August 13, 2020

State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Thursday reported a 23 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹3,557.23 crore during the quarter ended June 30, helped by rise in income.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹2,899.74 crore during the same quarter a year ago, PFC said in a BSE filing.

Its total income rose to ₹16,932.24 crore during the quarter under review from ₹14,605.12 crore a year ago.

Total expenses stood at ₹12,311.18 crore as against ₹10,553.42 crore in April-June 2019.

PFC, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power, is the largest non-banking financial company (NBFC) in power sector in India.

