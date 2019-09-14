Power Finance Corporation ups global MTN to $5 billion

Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC) on Saturday has updated its existing global Medium Term Note (MTN) Programme from $3 billion to $5 billion.

The company said it has launched issuances of $300 million 3.25 per cent Notes due 2024 and $450 million 3.90 per cent Notes due 2029 under $5 billion global MTN Programme.

The Notes have been priced on September 2019 and carry a coupon of 3.25 per cent and 3.90 per cent per annum respectively for 5years and 10 years Notes, payable semi-annually, in arrears.

The company, which is a Non-Banking Financial Corporation under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power, said the net proceeds from the issuance of 5 year Notes will be applied for on-lending in the power sector and the net proceeds from the issuance of 10 year Notes will be applied for general corporate purposes.

"Unless previously redeemed pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Notes, the Notes will mature on September 16, 2024 and September 16, 2029 respectively and all Rupee principal and interest payments will be made in U.S. Dollars.

"The Notes represent direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations of the Issuer and will rank pan passu among themselves and all other unsecured obligations of the PFC," the company informed the exchanges.

The Notes will be listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, NSE IFSC and India INX.