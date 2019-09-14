Power Finance Corporation ups global MTN to $5 billion

My Five: Farshid Cooper
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC) on Saturday has updated its existing global Medium Term Note (MTN) Programme from $3 billion to $5 billion.
The company said it has launched issuances of $300 million 3.25 per cent Notes due 2024 and $450 million 3.90 per cent Notes due 2029 under $5 billion global MTN Programme.
The Notes have been priced on September 2019 and carry a coupon of 3.25 per cent and 3.90 per cent per annum respectively for 5years and 10 years Notes, payable semi-annually, in arrears.
The company, which is a Non-Banking Financial Corporation under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power, said the net proceeds from the issuance of 5 year Notes will be applied for on-lending in the power sector and the net proceeds from the issuance of 10 year Notes will be applied for general corporate purposes.
"Unless previously redeemed pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Notes, the Notes will mature on September 16, 2024 and September 16, 2029 respectively and all Rupee principal and interest payments will be made in U.S. Dollars.
"The Notes represent direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations of the Issuer and will rank pan passu among themselves and all other unsecured obligations of the PFC," the company informed the exchanges.
The Notes will be listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, NSE IFSC and India INX.
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Climate change is one of the defining issues of our time and one of the world’s most urgent health threats.“In ...
Increased healthcare spend and improved facilities will reduce doctor-patient friction
Integrated medicine can combine the best of different methodologies to benefit patients
Break up the retirement timeline and take well-calculated risks by investing in a mix of debt and equity
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
As the target gets closer, you will be anxious to protect your existing portfolio value
The stock of Castrol India gained 3.6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, breaking above ...
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports