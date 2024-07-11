Sports brand Puma India on Thursday announced its partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as their Official Footwear Partner for the Indian contingent to the Paris Olympics. It has also launched a large-scale outdoor campaign to leverage on this partnership.

“Over 100 Indian athletes, as part of this partnership, will receive podium and travel footwear, trolleys, backpacks, sippers, yoga mats, headbands, wristbands, socks and towels designed to maximise their training and comfort during the 2024 Summer Olympics,” the sports brand said.

It added that 45 out of the over 100 Indian athletes across sporting disciplines comprise the Puma contingent at the Paris Olympics, making the largest squad representing a brand in the country this year.

Empowering athletes

Karthik Balagopalan, Managing Director of Puma India, “Puma is dedicated to empowering athletes to surpass their limits and achieve their full potential. Through our partnership with the Indian Olympic Association, we will provide athletes with best in-class footwear and sports accessories, aiming to support their pursuit of excellence at the Paris Olympics. Additionally, we aim to bring to the fore and recognise the milestones achieved by athletes of our country through this campaign. I hope our efforts to celebrate our champions will not only inspire others to give their best but also encourage many young and aspiring athletes to take up Olympic sports in India.”

“Our partnership with Puma is pivotal in our mission to elevate the capabilities of our athletes. Equipped with Puma’s top-quality shoes and accessories, our athletes will be primed to compete at the highest level. The IOA is deeply committed to enhancing India’s medal prospects at the Paris Olympics, and such collaborations are a crucial step towards achieving that goal,” said PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association, and renowned former track-and-field athlete.

Titled “See the Game Like We Do”, the brand’s campaign features double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, Olympic bronze medallist and hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and Asian Games medallist Kishore Jena.

