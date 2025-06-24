+ 158.32
Five flight arrivals to Chennai from the Gulf, and six departures to the Gulf between Monday 8 pm and Tuesday 8 am have been cancelled due to the airspace closure in Iran, according to Chennai airport sources.
Qatar Airways’ arrival from Doha was cancelled. Indigo flights’ arrivals from Doha, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi were also cancelled, and Air India Express’ arrival from Kuwait was cancelled.
On departures, Indigo cancelled its flights on Tuesday night to Muscat and Kuwait, and this morning to Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Doha. Qatar Airways cancelled its flight this morning to Doha, sources said.
Meanwhile, in a late evening development, airport sources said Qatar Airways would operate its flight as per schedule.
Published on June 24, 2025
