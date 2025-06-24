Globe Civil Projects IPO to raise ₹119.00 crore will open today for the public. Shares will be listed no the BSE and the NSE. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 1.68 crore shares. Globe Civil Projects IPO price band is set at ₹67 to ₹71 per share.

The minimum lot size for an application is 211.

Globe Civil Projects Limited raised ₹35.70 crore through its anchor book on June 23, 2025, with participation from six entities comprising AIFs and FPIs. Chanakya Opportunities Fund I, a Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) managed by StepTrade Share Services, was allotted 21% of the anchor portion. Other investors include Malaysian investment bank Maybank, Benani Capital, Steptrade Capital, Lords Multigrowth Fund and Compact Structure Fund.

The company plans to utilise the proceeds to fund the capital expenditure requirements and purchase equipment and machinery. It will also allocate funds for general corporate purposes.

MEFCOM Capital Markets Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Globe Civil Projects IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

