Hindustan Construction Company on Monday announced its managing director and chief executive Jaspreet Bhullar has quit with immediate effect. The company, however, did not disclose the reasons for the resignation. Bhullar sent his resignation letter to company chairman Ajit Gulabchand in the afternoon, and the same was accepted by the board later in the day, as per an exchange filing.

Cochin Shipyard, through its unit Hooghly CSL, has bagged an order valued between Rs 100-Rs 250 crore from Heritage River Journeys Pvt Ltd, which owns Antara River Cruises. The contract covers the construction of two luxury river vessels for operations on the Brahmaputra River.

Dixon Technologies (India) promoter Sunil Vachani on Monday divested a 2.77 per cent stake in the homegrown contract manufacturer for over Rs 2,221 crore through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data on the BSE, Sunil Vachani, Chairperson of Dixon, offloaded 16.70 lakh shares or at an average price of ₹13,301.47. Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund acquired 14.45 lakh shares in two tranches, amounting to a 2.39 per cent stake in Dixon Technologies for ₹1,924 crore. Details of the other buyers of Dixon Technologies could not be ascertained on the exchange.

Tata Motors has disclosed introductory prices for the all-new Harrier.ev SUV. Currently, the prices apply to the rear-wheel drive (RWD) variants, while pricing for the quad-wheel drive (QWD) versions will be announced on June 27. Bookings open from July 2, 2025, making it a key update in the EV space.

Tata Power-DDL, in collaboration with Japan-based Nissin Electric Co Ltd, has commissioned India’s first micro substation with power voltage transformer (PVT) that will provide low-cost and reliable power supply to consumers. Micro substation with PVT can convert high-voltage power directly from transmission lines to low voltage power, suitable for residential consumers, a statement said.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has appointed Keki Mistry as an independent director on the board of management services. According to a regulatory filing on Monday, the Board of Directors of Brookprop Management Services Pvt Ltd, the manager of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, has approved the appointment of Keki Minoo Mistry as an additional director under the category of independent director.

State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd on Monday said it will invest Rs 844 crore in expanding Dahej-Uran-Dabhol-Panvel natural gas pipeline capacity to meet increased energy demand. The DUPL-DPPL network, the name Dahej-Uran-Dabhol-Panvel natural gas pipeline network is referred to, currently has 19.9 million standard cubic metres per day capacity. This is being expanded to 22.5 mmscmd, GAIL said in a stock exchange filing. GAIL said the pipeline capacity will be added in three years.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers has launched Mahindra ‘Codename64’, a landmark residential development in Malad (West), Mumbai. This launch marks the beginning of Mahindra Lifespaces’ redevelopment journey in the city and is part of a larger planned development.

Enviro Infra Engineers Limited, a prominent EPC Player in Water & Waste-Water Treatment across PAN India, has secured new projects awards worth ₹ 306.30 Crores in domestic market,

Servotech Renewable Power System has officially entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 27 per cent stake (Post-money valuation) in Rhine Solar, a well-established ALMM-approved PV Module manufacturing company based in New Delhi, India. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in Servotech’s long-term roadmap for expanding its renewable energy portfolio and solidifying its position as a comprehensive solar solutions provider.

Setco Automotive, one of India’s largest manufacturers of MHCV clutches and a premium supplier of truck products, now entering in suspension solutions for MHCV Segment and announces the launch of the Load Cushion and Torque Rod Bush. This strategic expansion strengthens Setco’s presence in the commercial vehicle space, reinforcing its commitment to engineering excellence, durability, and performance.

Pritika Engineering Components, subsidiary of Pritika Auto Industries has received approval from board of directors for investment of up to $1,00,000 in 10,00,000 shares of $0.10 value per share of Omnia Engineering Inc., a company incorporated in the State of Delaware in USA, in one or more tranches. After investment in the above shares, Omnia Engineering Inc. will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Pritika Engineering Components, and Step-down Subsidiary of Pritika Auto Industries.

JSW Energy Limited had earlier announced about the successful implementation and acquisition of KSK Mahanadi Power Company Limited (KMPCL). Pursuant to this, the Company became the holding company of KMPCL and holds significant indirect ownership in KSK Water Infrastructures Private Limited (KWIPL), which is under the corporate insolvency resolution process. The proposal for the settlement of debt of KWIPL submitted by the Company has been approved by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) and accordingly, the CoC has approved the withdrawal of the insolvency resolution process of KWIPL. The closure of the transaction shall be subject to the receipt of approval of withdrawal by the National Company Law Tribunal.

Lancer Container Lines Limited had availed a Loan Against Property (LAP) from HDFC Bank, secured by the Registered Office premises i.e., Mayuresh Chambers Premises, Co-Op. Society Ltd., amounting to ₹7.89 crore as of June 2022. The above said loan has been fully repaid from internal accruals, well before its scheduled maturity in May 2028.

Devyani International informed the exchanges that it plans to increase its stake in Sky Gate Hospitality from 80.72% to 86.13% through an investment of up to Rs 106.25 crore. The stake hike will be completed by July 31, 2025, via cash and in multiple tranches.

Garware Technical Fibres has announced the acquisition of Offshore & Trawl Supply AS (OTS) through its UK subsidiary. Headquartered in Norway, OTS specialides in premium synthetic cordage. The deal opens new markets and complements Garware’s technical textile offerings, the company said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

ITI has completed a Rs 200 crore land transaction with C-DOT for its 22-acre property in Electronic City, Bengaluru. The final payment of Rs 25 crore was received, resolving a longstanding dispute via the Alternate Mechanism for Resolution of Commercial Disputes (AMRCD).

Sona BLW Precision Forgings has named Jeffrey Mark Overly as the new Chairperson of its Board of Directors. The appointment has come Iin the wake of sudden demise of former Chairman Sunjay Kapur.

Published on June 24, 2025