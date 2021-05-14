Companies

Ramco Cements sets up medical oxygen unit in southern TN

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 14, 2021

A file photo of Ramco Cement's Virudhunagar plant.

The plant has been established at a cost of ₹50 lakh

Ramco Cements has commissioned an oxygen plant at its factory in Ramasamy Raja Nagar in Virudhunagar district, in south of Tamil Nadu, to support the state’s efforts to augment oxygen supply to treat Covid-19 patients.

The company has dedicated this plant for supply of medical oxygen to the government hospitals in Rajapalayam, Virudhunagar, Sivakasi, Aruppukottai and Sathur, according to a company statement.

The plant has been established at a cost of ₹50 lakh and has a production capacity of 48 numbers of oxygen cylinders per day. Each cylinder has a capacity of 45 litres of liquid oxygen, which is equal to 7000 litres in gaseous form.

At the rate of 10 litres per minute, one cylinder can feed one patient for 10 to 12 hours. With this continuous supply of medical oxygen from this plant, around 24 lives can be saved every day, it said.

Published on May 14, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

The Ramco Cements Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.