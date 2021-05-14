Ramco Cements sets up medical oxygen unit in southern TN

Ramco Cements has commissioned an oxygen plant at its factory in Ramasamy Raja Nagar in Virudhunagar district, in south of Tamil Nadu, to support the state’s efforts to augment oxygen supply to treat Covid-19 patients.

The company has dedicated this plant for supply of medical oxygen to the government hospitals in Rajapalayam, Virudhunagar, Sivakasi, Aruppukottai and Sathur, according to a company statement.

The plant has been established at a cost of ₹50 lakh and has a production capacity of 48 numbers of oxygen cylinders per day. Each cylinder has a capacity of 45 litres of liquid oxygen, which is equal to 7000 litres in gaseous form.

At the rate of 10 litres per minute, one cylinder can feed one patient for 10 to 12 hours. With this continuous supply of medical oxygen from this plant, around 24 lives can be saved every day, it said.