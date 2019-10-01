Renault India launches refreshed Kwid at starting price of Rs 2.83 lakh

Renault India on Tuesday launched a refreshed version of its mini car, Kwid, priced between Rs 2.83 lakh and Rs 4.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new version offers value and best-in-class cost of ownership, the company said.

The SUV-inspired front face has a new signature lighting and SUV-styled low mounted headlamps, besides LED daytime running lights and tail lamps with LED light guides.

Among the other SUV attributes are R14 volcano grey muscular multi-spoke wheels, SUV skid plates and a high ground clearance of 184 mm.

On Monday, Maruti Suzuki India launched the S-Presso with similar tyre size and features, priced between Rs 3.69 lakh and Rs 4.91 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

“The SUV-inspired Renault Kwid has been a true game-changer and volume driver for Renault India. The all-new Kwid’s next-gen technology, combined with its sleek style and innovative design will ensure that the Kwid continues to be a major disruptor in the entry car segment,” Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said.

The Kwid has been one of the most successful launches in the mini-car segment in recent times, he said, adding that it was a key model for Renault in India with more than 3 lakh customers.

The all-new Kwid features a new sporty steering wheel and sporty orange white upholstery.

It has an LED digital instrument cluster, a floor console mounted AMT dial, and a 20.32 cm Touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution.

The new Kwid is available in both 0.8L and 1.0L powertrains, with manual and automated transmission options.