Day trading guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1961 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1950 1930 1980 2000 Wait for dips. Go long at 1955 with a stop-loss at 1945 ₹1581 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1570 1535 1600 1615 Take fresh shorts below 1570 with a stop-loss at 1580 ₹414 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 412 408 417 420 Outlook is unclear. Avoid trading the stock for now ₹244 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 241 239 246 248 Go short now and at 245. Stop-loss can be kept at 247 ₹1450 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1440 1430 1465 1480 Go long only above 1465. Keep the stop-loss at 1460 ₹795 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 792 788 800 806 Wait for dips. Go long at 793 With a stop-loss at 790 ₹3390 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3365 3300 3415 3440 Go short only on a break below 3365 with a stop-loss at 3375 25090 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 25030 24930 25220 25350 Go long now and at 25040. Stop-loss can be kept at 24980 S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2. Published on June 25, 2025 READ MORE