Day trading guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.
| ₹1961 • HDFC Bank
|S1
|S2
|R1
|R2
|COMMENT
|1950
|1930
|1980
|2000
|Wait for dips. Go long at 1955 with a stop-loss at 1945
| ₹1581 • Infosys
|S1
|S2
|R1
|R2
|COMMENT
|1570
|1535
|1600
|1615
|Take fresh shorts below 1570 with a stop-loss at 1580
| ₹414 • ITC
|S1
|S2
|R1
|R2
|COMMENT
|412
|408
|417
|420
|Outlook is unclear. Avoid trading the stock for now
| ₹244 • ONGC
|S1
|S2
|R1
|R2
|COMMENT
|241
|239
|246
|248
|Go short now and at 245. Stop-loss can be kept at 247
| ₹1450 • Reliance Ind.
|S1
|S2
|R1
|R2
|COMMENT
|1440
|1430
|1465
|1480
|Go long only above 1465. Keep the stop-loss at 1460
| ₹795 • SBI
|S1
|S2
|R1
|R2
|COMMENT
|792
|788
|800
|806
|Wait for dips. Go long at 793 With a stop-loss at 790
| ₹3390 • TCS
|S1
|S2
|R1
|R2
|COMMENT
|3365
|3300
|3415
|3440
|Go short only on a break below 3365 with a stop-loss at 3375
|25090 • Nifty 50 Futures
|S1
|S2
|R1
|R2
|COMMENT
|25030
|24930
|25220
|25350
|Go long now and at 25040. Stop-loss can be kept at 24980
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on June 25, 2025
