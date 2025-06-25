₹1961 • HDFC Bank
S1S2R1R2COMMENT
1950193019802000Wait for dips. Go long at 1955 with a stop-loss at 1945
₹1581 • Infosys
S1S2R1R2COMMENT
1570153516001615Take fresh shorts below 1570 with a stop-loss at 1580
₹414 • ITC
S1S2R1R2COMMENT
412408417420Outlook is unclear. Avoid trading the stock for now
₹244 • ONGC
S1S2R1R2COMMENT
241239246248Go short now and at 245. Stop-loss can be kept at 247
₹1450 • Reliance Ind.
S1S2R1R2COMMENT
1440143014651480Go long only above 1465. Keep the stop-loss at 1460
₹795 • SBI
S1S2R1R2COMMENT
792788800806Wait for dips. Go long at 793 With a stop-loss at 790
₹3390 • TCS
S1S2R1R2COMMENT
3365330034153440Go short only on a break below 3365 with a stop-loss at 3375
25090 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1S2R1R2COMMENT
25030249302522025350Go long now and at 25040. Stop-loss can be kept at 24980
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 25, 2025