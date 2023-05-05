Roche Diabetes Care India has started manufacturing its blood glucose monitoring device ‘Accu-Chek Active’ in India.

The company has collaborated with Sanmina-SCI India and Parekh Integrated Services for manufacturing and distribution of the product, respectively.

The production of Accu-Chek Active metres will take place in Sanmina’s multi-client manufacturing site in Chennai, in line with globally approved quality standards, the company has said. The new Accu-Chek Active product packs will now display the ‘Made in India’ tag, it added.

Also read: Centre notifies National Medical Devices Policy 2023

The decision to manufacture these products in India will reduce the time to market and help RDC India contribute to the global sustainability goals of reducing their carbon footprint versus imports. The first batch of Accu-Chek Active metres manufactured in India are already available in the market across the country, Roche said.

Omar Sherief Mohammad, RDC - Cluster Head (India Middle East and Africa) said, “This move is in line with our commitment to improve access to diabetes care by shortening our time to market and become more sustainable in our operations by reducing our carbon footprint.”

Mike Landy, President and Chief Operating Officer of Integrated Manufacturing Services of Sanmina said, “Sanmina has had a long-standing presence in India for over 20 years. Today Sanmina provides end-to-end services, including product design, advanced technologies, manufacturing, and logistics solutions from our 100-acre campus to companies that have mission critical applications and products, like Roche.”

Vikram H Parekh, Chairman and Director, PISPL said, they had been associated with the brand for the past two decades, providing kitting, warehousing and distribution solutions for their Accu-Chek Active metres at Bhiwandi (Maharashtra). “Our warehouse at Bhiwandi is fully sustainable having received the Green Warehouse Interior Fit-out certification by the Indian Green Building Council (GBC) in November 2022.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit