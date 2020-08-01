Companies

Royal Enfield July sales fall 26 per cent to 40,334 units

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 01, 2020 Published on August 01, 2020

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Saturday reported 26 per cent decline in total sales at 40,334 units in July 2020.

The company had sold 54,185 units in the same month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales were at 37,925 units, as against 49,182 units in the same month last year, down 23 per cent, it added.

Exports in July stood at 2,409 units, as compared to 5,003 units in the year-ago month, down 52 per cent.

Royal Enfield said it is now leading the leisure motorcycle segment in the UK, with its Interceptor 650 becoming the highest selling motorcycle in the middleweight segment.

