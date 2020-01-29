Sami-Sabinsa to set up ₹200-cr manufacturing unit at Hassan

A new green future waiting to take root
TERI’s nano biofertiliser technology promises to be a game changer for farmers
Sami-Sabinsa Group, a health-science and nutraceuticals company, will commission its new manufacturing facility at the Pharma SEZ Industrial Area in Hassan (Karnataka).
The plant, in Phase I, will house a 40,000 square metre active nutraceutical ingredients (ANI) manufacturing unit with an annual capacity of 300 tonnes and will be functional by 2021. The facility, with a planned investment of ₹200 crore, is part of the Sami-Sabinsa Group’s growth strategy.
Dr. Muhammed Majeed, Founder & Chairman, Sami-Sabinsa Group said: “World over, consumers are seeking alternatives to better health and looking for food and beverages that cater to all their nutritional needs. As the pioneer and among the few Indian companies to have created a global market for patented formulations in the health space, we are committed to a research-oriented, science-based approach towards developing products that make lives healthier and better. The upcoming facility at Hassan is a reinforcement of this commitment. The new unit, when operational, will play a pivotal role in boosting our exports further and help us to double our revenues. The first phase, once functional in 2021, will provide employment to around 400 qualified personnel in the fast-growing industrial region of Hassan.”
VG Nair, Director and CEO, Sami-Sabinsa Group, explained: “Sami-Sabinsa’s new plant is designed to meet international standards and requirements and will house a high quality, environment-friendly zero liquid discharge (ZLD) facility ensuring energy efficiency, responsible water management and biodiversity development. The ANI facility is 100 per cent cGMP and regulatory compliant.”
The Hassan plant is Sami-Sabinsa Group’s sixth global manufacturing facility, in addition to its current units located in Peenya, Dobaspet, Kunigal, Hyderabad, Nelamangala and the US. When fully functional, the new plant will not only expand the group’s overall manufacturing capacity but also strengthen its position as one of the country’s foremost and largest nutraceuticals producer.
According to industry reports, the global market for nutraceuticals is set for robust growth. It is expected to reach $373 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5 per cent. The Indian nutraceuticals market has grown to be a $3 billion industry and is forecast to touch $8.1 billion by 2022.
