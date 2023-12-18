Bayer has announced management changes, with Shweta Rai taking over as Managing Director of Bayer Zydus Pharma and Country division head for Bayer’s pharmaceuticals business in South Asia, from January 1, 2024.

She replaces Manoj Saxena, who moves out of his present role to take over as country division head of Bayer’s pharmaceuticals division and Senior Bayer Representative, Bayer Group for the Australia and New Zealand cluster, from the same date.

Rai joined Bayer in 2019, and has a career spanning over 22 years, a note from the company said. Her expertise is across cardiology, diabetes, women’s health care, immunology, virology, anti-infectives, vaccines, neurology, orthopaedics and pain management. She has earlier worked with Johnson & Johnson, MSD Pharmaceuticals, IQVIA and Pfizer, the note added.