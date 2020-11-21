Skills, data-driven approach to be the core of HR functions: IBV study

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
Human Resources is witnessing a major transformation with skills and data technology at the core, according to a study conducted by the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV).
According to the study, “Accelerating the Journey to HR 3.0,” 7 out of 10 human resources (HR) executives report the global HR function is ripe for disruption. Chief human resources officer (CHROs) are in agreement that HR functions must be redefined.
“Guiding principles of personalization, skills at the core, data-driven decision-making, transparency and agility are all central to the journey to HR 3.0,” the report said.
As per the report, while 41 per cent of companies in India make skills growth a key part of their performance management approach, nearly 30 per cent of organisations have skills and capabilities in AI within the HR function.
According to IBM, 25 per cent of Indian organisations are leveraging AI and analytics to make better decisions about their talents – such as skilling programs and compensation decisions.
As for the source of data, 60 per cent of HR executives are utilising data from new sources like financial data and social media data, to assist in making better decisions about talent.
“Human Resources has evolved over the past decades to meet the needs of a changing business environment. To bring forth the new era of HR and drive transformation inside organizations - HR itself must be radically redefined. The world’s best companies are taking bold steps to accelerate their HR transformation with speed and purpose. HR 3.0 is the next evolutionary step, representing a major paradigm shift for CHROs and their teams”, said Chaitanya N Sreenivas, Vice President & HR Head, IBM, India and South Asia.
The trend is likely to continue in the future as well. As per the study, 25 per cent of companies are actively investing to upskill their HR executives.
“In two years’ time, 53 per cent of organizations in India, plan to adopt a continuous approach to assessing employee performance through regular, transparent career conversations,” the report said.
The new IBV study was conducted in partnership with global independent analyst Josh Bersin of the Josh Bersin Academy.
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Market shrugs off the Chinese factor
Children’s Day serves as a reminder to train our kids to safely operate bank a/c
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
Foreign banks with deep pockets, strong balance sheets, and desirous of expanding presence in the Indian ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Icons have come and gone, but the writer’s admiration for Netaji hasn’t withered
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
Historian Vinay Lal shows why Covid-19 is not without precedent
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...