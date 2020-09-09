Companies

Sobha Ltd picks stake in CVS Techzone LLP

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on September 09, 2020 Published on September 09, 2020

Sobha Limited, a Bengaluru-based real estate company, has contributed ₹35,87,972 to take 43.13 per cent in the newly incorporated limited liability partnership (LLP) company - CVS Techzone LLP.

In a regulatory filing to the exchanges, Sobha Limited said CVS Techzone LLP was incorporated on September 8, for development of a tech park on a joint venture basis.

“The main object of the LLP is to acquire, promote, develop and improve software technology parks, industrial parks etc,” the note added.

Sobha Ltd
