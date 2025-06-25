Markets rallied sharply on Wednesday, continuing their upward momentum for a second straight session. Sentiment was buoyed by the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, which helped ease geopolitical concerns and boosted global investor confidence.

The BSE Sensex surged 700.40 points or 0.85 per cent to close at 82,755.51, while the NSE Nifty 50 climbed 200.40 points or 0.80 per cent to settle at 25,244.75.

Both benchmarks opened firmly higher, with the Sensex starting the day at 82,448.80 compared to Tuesday’s close of 82,055.11, and the Nifty opening at 25,150.35 against the previous close of 25,044.35.

Top Gainers

Titan Company Ltd. led the rally, jumping 3.61 per cent to ₹3,652.45, driven by strong demand in the luxury retail segment. Infosys gained 2.15 per cent to ₹1,615.50, while Mahindra & Mahindra advanced 2.13 per cent to ₹3,215.40 on auto sector optimism.

Bharti Airtel rose 1.69 per cent to ₹1,965.55, supported by subscriber growth and data consumption trends. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rounded out the top gainers, adding 1.68 per cent to ₹3,447.30.

Top Losers

Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) was the worst performer of the day, falling 3.06 per cent to ₹405.75 on profit booking. Kotak Mahindra Bank declined 1.14 per cent to ₹2,198.05, while Axis Bank dipped 0.66 per cent to ₹1,212.80.

Market Insight

“Indian equity markets have staged a recovery, supported by easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a moderation in crude oil prices. While FIIs continue to withdraw capital, positive global cues are helping sustain domestic market momentum,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

The rebound reflects improving risk appetite across global markets, though volatility may persist ahead of key macroeconomic data and F&O expiry.

Published on June 25, 2025