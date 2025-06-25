Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo has forayed in the Southern India. It is set to open its store in Bengaluru on August 29 at Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway.

“We are thrilled to finally announce UNIQLO’s entry into Southern India with our first store in Bengaluru. Bengaluru marks the next significant milestone for our India business expansion. Over the past few years, we have seen strong demand and brand affinity from Bengaluru through our e-commerce platform, and we look forward to welcoming our customers in person to discover UNIQLO LifeWear,” said Kenji Inoue, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Uniqlo India.

First step

The company said this is the first step in the brand’s expansion beyond northern and western India, into one of the country’s fastest growing and most cosmopolitan urban centres.

Located on the mall’s ground floor, Uniqlo at Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway, Bengaluru will span across 9,012 square feet. This will also be the brand’s 16th store to open in India..

