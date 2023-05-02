Kolkata, May 2 The Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is set to hear the arguments of both Authum Investment and Infrastructure and the counsel appearing on behalf of debenture shareholders over the evaluation matrix that gave National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL) a higher score in the bid submitted for the Srei group of companies on Tuesday.

In the previous hearing on Friday, the counsel appearing on behalf of the debenture shareholders had raised questions over the evaluation matrix that gave NARCL a higher score and had said there is “no certainty of recovery” of the underlying assets of the corporate debtor and, hence, repayment to creditors could be impacted.

The counsel further argued that in line with the final resolution plan submitted by NARCL, the security receipts to be issued to the creditors would be by way of redemption of secured non-convertible debentures and there was no guarantee whatsoever that it could be redeemed at the expected price.

Authum Investment and Infrastructure, whose financial bid was adjudged the second-highest in terms of NPV, filed a petition before the Kolkata bench of NCLT, also challenging the process adopted by the CoC, in which NARCL became the highest bidder on the basis of the evaluation matrix adopted.

Following the completion of the challenge mechanism process, Srei group entities received three bids. The consolidated CoC for two insolvent Srei companies approved NARCL’s offer of Rs 5,555 crore in NPV terms, including upfront cash of Rs 3,180 crore, with the highest voting (89.25 per cent) amongst the bidders. The resolution plan submitted by Authum Investment and Infrastructure (Rs 5,526 crore in NPV terms) received 84.86 per cent vote and that of the consortium of Varde Partners and Arena Investors (Rs 4680 crore in NPV terms) got 9 per cent of the vote.

The Kolkata bench of NCLT, on October 8, 2021, gave its approval to start insolvency proceedings against the two companies after the Reserve Bank of India filed insolvency applications against the two companies.

The RBI-appointed administrator has admitted claims of around Rs 31,868 crore of the total claims received of around Rs 34,223 crore from financial creditors to Srei Equipment Finance Ltd (SEFL). He had also admitted claims to the tune of Rs 257 crore from financial creditors to Srei Infrastructure Finance.