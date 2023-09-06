Sun Mobility, a provider of energy infrastructure and services for electric vehicles (EVs), will collaborate with the on-demand convenience delivery platform Swiggy to power more than 15,000 e-bikes in its delivery fleet in the next 12 months.

Through this partnership, Swiggy’s last-mile delivery e-bike fleet will have access to SUN Mobility’s battery-swapping technology and a wide network of battery-swapping stations, the company said in a release. “We are happy to partner with the company to drive the adoption of electric mobility in India,” said Anant Badjatya, CEO, SUN Mobility.

Swiggy’s fleet delivers millions of orders each month, with delivery executives travelling an average of 80–100 kilometres daily. Mihir Shah, Head of Operations at Swiggy, added, “We look for ways to increase the adoption of electric vehicles in our delivery fleet. Working with SUN Mobility allows us to solve concerns about access to battery-swapping stations. Our delivery partners can keep going without putting in extra miles or delays due to battery swapping, all while giving them savings on fuel and vehicle maintenance and contributing to a greener environment.”