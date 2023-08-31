Food tech major Swiggy is working with banking and telecom firms to roll out bundled plans that include Swiggy One subscriptions. The company has launched Swiggy One Lite, a B2B offering, wherein buyers of telecom subscriptions and banking products such as credit cards will get Swiggy One as part of their package.

Swiggy One offers its users discounts and benefits such as waiving delivery fees across its offerings, including food app, quick commerce vertical Swiggy Instamart, restaurant booking offer DineOut, and hyperlocal porter service Genie. Swiggy One costs Rs 1,299 for three months.

The ‘Swiggy One Lite’ offer is currently live with Axis Bank, according to sources.

“We are constantly looking for ways in which consumers can experience the unparalleled benefits of Swiggy. Swiggy One is the country’s only membership program offering benefits across food, grocery, dining out and pick-up and drop services. We have now launched Swiggy One Lite, a B2B offering where we are working with several large brand partners in telecom, banking among others so that their customers can experience Swiggy with Swiggy One Lite,” said a Swiggy spokesperson.

“This will include benefits such as free deliveries on food and grocery orders and exciting offers across Swiggy’s many services. Brands can bundle the Swiggy One Lite membership with their own products delighting their customers with a valuable membership program,” the spokesperson added.

The company has also launched a co-branded credit card with HDFC Bank.

This comes at a time when US asset management company Baron Capital has marked up the value of its stake in Swiggy by 33.9 per cent to $8.54 billion from the preceding quarter.