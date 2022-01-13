Swaraj to set up 1100 KLPD ethanol plant in Maharashtra 

Swaraj Green Power and Fuel Limited (Swaraj) announced plans to set up the largest ethanol plant in Phaltan (Maharashtra) in two stages, first being capacity of 500 kilo litres per day (KLPD) and in second stage capacity shall be enhanced to 1100 KLPD based on sugarcane juice and BIOSYRUP. With this step, Swaraj will become the largest capacity plant to produce ethanol in India and Asia.

Swaraj once again decided to work with Praj Industries Limited (Praj) as the technology partner for this proposed expansion project.

Established in 2010, Swaraj already has 60 KLPD capacity plant for the production of ethanol-based molasses as feedstock. Set up by Praj in 2018, this plant is equipped with advanced technologies for ensuring sustainability by reducing water footprints.

Swaraj and Praj have now signed an agreement for expanding up to 500 KLPD capacity that is expected to be operational by the third quarter of FY 2022-23. Praj is responsible for the design, engineering, supply, and commissioning of the plant, deploying its advanced sugarcane juice and BIOSYRUP to ethanol technology. Praj’s innovative solution to process sugarcane juice into a new sustainable feedstock BIOSYRUP will help Swaraj secure round the year ethanol production.

Ranjeetsinh Naik-Nimbhalkar, Founder and Promoter, Swaraj said, “We are pleased to align with GOI’s ethanol blending program ( E20) aimed at achieving energy self-reliance while helping conserve environment and helps in saving huge foreign currency”

Pramod Chaudhari, Founder Chairman of Praj said, “We believe this landmark project in Maharashtra is a significant step forward towards meeting government of India’s E20 blending mandates while helping decarbonize the transportation sector.”