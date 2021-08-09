Tamilnadu Petroproducts reports profit after tax of ₹55 crore in Q1

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd (TPL) reported a profit after tax of ₹55 crore for the quarter ended June 30 compared with a PAT of ₹12 crore in the year-ago quarter, which was impacted by Covid-19 lockdown.
In the March 2021 quarter, TPL reported a net profit of ₹63 crore and revenue of ₹353 crore.
“TPL, taking advantage of the global market conditions, has continued to improve its performance over the preceding periods. The full benefits of the NP capacity augmentation are being realised,” said Muthukrishnan Ravi, CEO, Petrochemicals Division of AM International group.
Its revenue stood at ₹464 crore when compared with ₹222 crore in Q1 of previous fiscal. EBITDA (earnings before interest, depreciation and tax) was higher at ₹81 crore as against ₹24 crore. PBT stood at ₹74 crore as against ₹17 crore, according to a statement.
“TPL’s healthy results showcase the company’s continued focus on efficient operations and profitable growth. The State Government of Tamil Nadu’s support will help us speed up our various projects, further benefiting the company in terms of modern technology, capacity expansion and environmentally friendly operations,” said Ashwin Muthiah, Vice Chairman – TPL and Founder Chairman, AM International, Singapore.
N Muruganandam, Principal Secretary, Industries has been appointed as the non-executive Chairman of the TPL Board and Pankaj Kumar Bansal, CMD of TIDCO and R Bhuvaneswari, GM, TIDCO as Non-Executive Directors.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The offer values the company at a price to revenue of 30 times and EV/ revenue of 27 times
Interventions for promoting happiness at the workplace must start with a paradigm shift
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Rijula Das’s debut novel is a hard-hitting portrayal of life and death in the red light district
World Heritage Site tag brings droves of tourists to sleepy Palampet, where the shrine is located
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...