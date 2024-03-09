Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has unveiled the carbody structure of Vande Bharat’s sleeper transit that is being manufactured by BEML.

The first Vande Bharat sleeper will be launched in the next five to six months. They will come equipped with advanced features such as special roofing, enhanced air conditioning, virus control mechanisms, reduced jerks, noise and vibrations.

BEML operates under the Ministry of Defence and specialises in manufacturing products for a diverse range of sectors, including defence, aerospace, mining, construction, rail and metro systems. Additionally, it has secured orders to produce 10 trainsets comprising 160 coaches each for the Vande Bharat Sleeper project.

He said that the Amrit Bharat train operating between Bengaluru and Malda in West Bengal has been highly successful, boasting more than 100 per cent occupancy. The Minister has also commissioned the India Validation Center (IVC) at Applied Materials India. The Centre marks the next step in the company’s journey of enabling the semiconductor ecosystem in India.

Built with the highest safety standards, the IVC enables early pilots, talent and capability development for the upcoming India Collaborative Engineering Centre including validation, process engineering, lab management and collaboration with academia and suppliers.

New capabilities

It adds new capabilities to enable end-to-end design, characterisation and qualification of semiconductor equipment. In this lab, Applied Materials demonstrated the capability to process 300-mm wafers in IVC; a first for the private industry in India. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s semiconductor ecosystem has achieved significant growth over the past few years,” said Ashwini Vaishnaw.

“The India Validation Centre is a testament to the dedication and effectiveness of our approach to build India’s resiliency in chip manufacturing and Applied Materials has been a trusted partner in enabling the Indian semiconductor dream. Almost every consumer tech product that runs on a chip today has Applied Materials engineering imprinted in them. The IVC will further help develop manufacturing capabilities in the sector and exemplify the trust that global companies have placed in India,” he added.

“We believe this is India’s time to shine and Applied Materials’ India Validation Centre is one of the many milestones in our innovation journey,” said Prabu Raja, President of the Semiconductor Products Group at Applied Materials.