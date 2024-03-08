TVS Motor Company has announced its entry into the French market as the leading Indian two-wheeler maker unveiled its its range of vehicles at the Salon du Deux Roues in Lyon, France.

This follows the agreement TVS Motor signed up with Zurich-based Emil Frey, a 100-year-old enterprise that is among the largest automobile importers and retailers in Europe, for the import and distribution of the Chennai-headquartered company’s advanced two-wheelers in key European markets.

“Engaging with enthusiasts at this event enhances our visibility in France,” said Sharad Mohan Mishra, President of strategy, TVS Motor Company.

TVS Motor will be showcasing its product range in Lyon till March 10. The vehicles that will be on display include the Apache RR 310, Apache RTR 310, and Ronin, its electric scooters - iQube S, and TVS X, and its performance scooter - NTorq.

The mobility show will be an opportunity for visitors to discover these models which are already approved for Europe. It will also allow entities interested in marketing the brand in France to interact with the French and Indian TVS teams present at the event, according to a statement.

TVS Motor has been retailing its products in more than 80 countries spanning the geographies of Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Exports make up nearly 1/4th of the company’s business.