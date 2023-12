Pharma major Venus Remedies has received marketing authorisations for three variants of Docetaxel in Israel and Cytarabjne 100MG in Colombia.

According to the company’s regulatory filing, the approved Docetaxel variants are 160MG/8ML, 80MG/4ML, 20MG/1ML.

The Venus Remedies stock surged by 7.15 per cent on the NSE, at ₹403.30, as of 1:31 pm on Thursday.

