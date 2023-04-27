In a strategic content partenership move, JioCinema will become the new streaming home for HBO , Max Original and Warner Bros starting next month. This content deal will help JioCinema strengthen its position as a streaming platform bagging rights to showcase tentpole Hollywood shows such as Succession, House of the Dragons and the White Lotus. The agreement will enable Viacom18 offer a strong content slate to its users in India across linear channels and the JioCinema streaming service.

“ Warner Bros. Discovery and Viacom18 today announced a new multi-year agreement, making JioCinema India’s new streaming home of HBO, Max Original and Warner Bros. content starting next month. The partnership, which includes exclusive content rights across digital and linear, represents a significant step forward for both entities as they seek to deliver unrivalled world-class content to audiences,” a joint statement from the companies said.

It added that HBO Original, Max Original and Warner Bros. Television series are set to premiere on JioCinema on the same day as the US.

Clement Schwebig, President, India, Southeast Asia, and Korea, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, ”Warner Bros. Discovery’s brands are incredibly popular across India, and we are pleased to partner with Viacom18 to bring our premium HBO, Max Original and Warner Bros. content to local fans. This new agreement demonstrates our commitment to South Asia as we seek to entertain audiences across more platforms, and further strengthens the scale of our regional business as a whole.”

The deal includes current and future seasons of HBO’s globally acclaimed series such as House of The Dragon, The Last of Us, Succession and The White Lotus, and returning seasons of True Detective: Night Country, Euphoria, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty and Perry Mason. The agreement also includes upcoming HBO Original series including The Idol, White House Plumbers, The Sympathizer and The Regime besides the popular series and documentaries including Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies, Chernobyl and Veep, will be available for users.

Ferzad Palia, Head – SVOD & International Business, Viacom18, said: “JioCinema has become the biggest platform for live sports. The strategic partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery is a big milestone in our journey to offer the best of Hollywood content to our elite consumers. We believe that Warner Bros. Discovery sets the global standards for premium content and this partnership allows us to create the best and the most comprehensive destination for our users.”

Max Original series including, And Just Like That…, Peacemaker, and The Flight Attendant, highly anticipated premieres such as Dune: The Sisterhood, The Batman spinoff The Penguin, and Duster, from J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, as well as much-loved Warner Bros. Television series like East New York and Gotham Knights are also part of the offering.

Future Warner Bros. movies and a vast film library including the Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings and DC Universe movies, as well kids’ animation titles like Dexter’s Laboratory and Tom and Jerry Kids will also be available on JioCinema.