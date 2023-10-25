Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers (VBJ), a 123-year-old Chennai-based jewellery brand, opened its first store in the US in Dallas, on October 19. The brand is planning to open at least three more stores in the US, as part of its strategy to make its products accessible to the Indian diaspora.

Amarendran Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ, in a release said, “This first store in Dallas is a testimony to the fact of what our customers needed in US. Each and every jewellery reflects the ethos of VBJ in quality, contemporary style and design. We are planning to open three more in Chicago, Virgina and California in the next three years”.

Spread across 7,000 sq.ft, the store in Dallas will be the flagship store of VBJ. It would retail all the company-made gold, silver, platinum, and diamond jewellery. All the collections including pendant, mogappu, rings, bracelets, bangles, shoulder duster, earcuffs, eartops, armlet, necklaces, earrings, and oddiyanam are meticulously hand crafted to capture the intricate details of traditional designs while maintaining a finesse.

“Our strategy of going to where our customers are, will be realised with this venture in US followed by eight more stores covering various cities of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchi, Tiruppur and Tirunelveli, added Amarendran.

VBJ’s business strategy has always been to focus on people who look for good quality products. The brand expects $100 million in revenue from its US operations in a year and this is expected to contribute to at least 30 per cent of the overall business in the next three years, the release said.

