Wipro appoints former Yes Bank executive Anup Purohit as Chief Information Officer

IT major Wipro said on Friday it has appointed former Yes Bank executive Anup Purohit as its Chief Information Officer.
Purohit, according to a press statement from Wipro, has over 25 years of experience across banking and financial services, centred around innovation in digital banking, financial management, business solutions and service delivery, portfolio and program management, risk and controls and information security. He will report to Sanjeev Singh, Wipro's chief operations officer.
Apart from Yes Bank, Purohit was associated with financial institutions such as RBL, Barclays and JPMC in leadership roles, where he was responsible for building agile, robust, scalable and resilient technology platforms and processes, IT infrastructure solutions and service delivery.
“As enterprises reposition themselves and aggressively move towards digital technologies, the role of the CIO in driving transformation has become more significant and complex. I am pleased to welcome Anup and am confident his industry experience will add immense value to the team,” said Sanjeev Singh.
“I look forward to drawing from my prior experience and knowledge, and endeavour to guide businesses as they move forward in the new digital world,” said Purohit.
