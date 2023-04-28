Shared electric mobility company Yulu launched its first personal electric two-wheeler, Yulu Wynn, for a limited-period price of ₹55,555. After the introductory period, the two-wheeler will be available at a price of ₹59,999.

The company has also initiated bookings, which can be made online for ₹999 (fully refundable), while deliveries will commence in mid-May, according to the company’s press release. The two- wheeler offers features such as keyless access that allows vehicle access through the Yulu mobile app and instant family-sharing that allows remote vehicle access with one’s friend or family.

Swappable battery

In addition, it comes with a swappable battery that can be swapped in under 1 minute at any battery swapping station on the Yuma Energy network, a Yulu and Magna joint venture. Yuma Energy has an existing battery swapping infrastructure with over 100 touch points, which will reach 500 by December 2023. Similarly, the battery can also be charged at home using a portable charger that can be bought as an accessory.

“Listening to our customers, we are very excited to introduce the Wynn, our first vehicle for full ownership. The electric two-wheeler for easy mobility offers not just an intelligent commute option but also disrupts the whole ownership experience that is built on the deep customer understanding and mobility tech Yulu has built by running India’s largest shared last-mile mobility services for millions of kms,” said Amit Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Yulu.

Affordable ownership experience

According to the company, the two-wheeler offers an affordable ownership experience through its mobility subscription packs, which reduce the upfront cost of ownership by 40 per cent. The company will offer mobility subscription packages, which customers can pick based on their requirements.

“Mobility is still quite underserved in our country and has a huge scope for new mobility categories built around continuously changing user needs. Wynn will be built at our CTL plant and will have the same quality that Bajaj vehicles are known for,” said Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Currently, the two-wheeler will be available in Bengaluru, and additional cities will be added soon. Without the need for a driving licence and vehicle registration, it can be driven with confidence by people of all ages above 16.