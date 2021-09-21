Zoomcar expands to Indonesia and Vietnam

Car sharing marketplace, Zoomcar has launched operations in Indonesia and Vietnam along with appointing country heads in the two locations.

This development come on the heels of company's recent entry into Philippines and Egypt. Leo Wibisono Arifin and Kiet Pham will be heading Zoomcar's Indonesia and Vietnam expansion respectively. Both, Leo and Kiet come with over a decade’s experience.

As the Vice President & Country Head, Leo Wibisono Arifin will lead Zoomcar’s operations in Indonesia. Prior to joining Zoomcar, Leo worked for Indonesia’s largest tech company GOJEK as the Head of Strategy. In the past, Leo has grown a cross-product P&L outside Jakarta, leading and building a high performing team which consists of over 100 multidisciplinary professionals and leading a major business turnaround, profitability improvement and growth initiatives.

Further, in Vietnam, Kiet Pham has joined Zoomcar as the Vice President and Country Head for the company’s expansion. Kiet previously has held senior management positions in companies like GOJEK, OYO and Nielsen.

Commenting on Zoomcar’s international expansion and appointment of new country heads Greg Moran, CEO and Co-Founder Zoomcar said, “At Zoomcar, we have always been focused on personal mobility and with our recent entry into Philippines and Egypt we are happy to announce our foray into other Southeast Asia markets. Indonesia and Vietnam have low levels of vehicle ownership but large, upwardly mobile populations creating a perfect opportunity for us to leverage."

Launched in 2013, Zoomcar is one of the leading players in the India's car sharing market, with over 7,000 cars on its platform and a presence across 5 countries. Zoomcar allows users to rent cars by the hour, day, week, or month.

Headquartered in Bangalore, Zoomcar employs over 300 people and operates in over 50 cities across India. In 2020, Zoomcar launched Zoomcar Mobility Services, the company’s enterprise SaaS based mobility solutions offering covering white-labelled subscription services and IoT based driver behaviour monitoring solutions.