Zoomcar raises $92 million from SternAegis Ventures and others

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Car sharing marketplace, Zoomcar has raised $92 million private placement from New York City-based SternAegis Ventures along with the participation of leading international family offices and institutional investors.
Zoomcar plans to use the funds to grow its car-sharing marketplace in India and select markets across Asia and the MENA region. The company will continue to invest in its advanced engineering and data science platform. Further, Zoomcar expects to increase investments across IoT, machine learning, and computer vision-related applications to transform its user experience. The company also plans to strengthen its enterprise software offerings to OEMs and insurance companies with this funding round.
“This successful crossover financing is a milestone for Zoomcar as we enter the next phase of our international growth and position the company to enter the public equity markets,” said Greg Moran, Co-founder and CEO of Zoomcar.
Adding to this, Adam Stern, CEO of SternAegis Ventures said, “Zoomcar sits at the intersection of several powerful global trends across urban mobility. At SternAegis, we’re delighted to support the impressive Zoomcar team in fulfilling their vision of creating the best car sharing experience across the world’s fastest-growing, most dynamic markets.”
Zoomcar launched India’s first car sharing platform in 2013, and today has approximately 10,000 cars on its platform and a presence across Asia and the MENA region. Zoomcar allows individuals to rent from a diverse pool of cars by the hour or by the day.
Zoomcar employs over 300 people and operates in over 50 cities. In 2020, Zoomcar launched Zoomcar Mobility Services, the Company’s enterprise SaaS-based mobility solutions covering white-labelled subscription services and IoT-based driver behaviour monitoring solutions.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...