TVS Motor has rolled out a new range of its electric scooter, TVS iQube, the company said.

With the launch of new variants, the TVS iQube portfolio begins at an introductory price of Rs 94,999 ex-showroom, the company said.

The TVS iQube is now available in 3 battery options: 2.2 kWh, 3.4 kWh, and 5.1 kWh, making it the largest battery pack in the segment, the company added.

The TVS iQube Electric series, powered by TVS Motor's in-house EV technology, has already crossed the 3 lakh unit sales mark, the statement said.

Commenting on the launch of the new variants, EV Business Senior Vice President Manu Saxena said, “We are very happy to launch an all-new 2.2 kWh fastest charging variant in the TVS iQube and an additional variant in the TVS iQube ST. The TVS iQube Electric series now comes with three battery options. The complete TVS iQube series will now be available for deliveries across India," Saxena added.