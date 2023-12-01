More than 50 per cent of the youth (18-24 years old) in India have poor mental health, according to a report by Sapien Labs Centre for the Human Brain and Mind. The report, titled ‘Mental State of India: Internet-enabled Youth’, notes that the mental health of young people in the country has deteriorated during the pandemic.

The report is based on information collected from 1,06,427 respondents who had access to the Internet between April 2020 and August 2023. The report assessed mental health using MHQ or the Mental Health Quotient, which is calculated by analysing 47 aspects of mental feeling. Respondents rated each of these 47 items using a 9-point life impact scale reflecting the impact on one’s ability to function. A higher MHQ indicates better mental well-being.

It showed that 51 per cent of youth were distressed or struggling in 2023, which means they had MHQ less than 0. A negative MHQ signifies that poor mental health is affecting their ability to function. The survey also found that the MHQ was lower in 2023, compared to 2020, across age groups.

However, the youth were the most affected. In 2020, the average MHQ of youth was 28, whereas it dropped to 20 in 2023. The average MHQ of 18-74-year-old people also dropped, but their MHQs were still much higher than youth at 54 in 2023.

Productivity

According to a report by Deloitte, titled ‘Mental Health in Workspace 2022’, around 37 per cent of employees with mental health illnesses said their concentration was affected; 28 per cent said they took longer to complete tasks; and 27 per cent said they were unable to make decisions. The Deloitte report further added that there is a huge cost to the employer if the poor mental health of the employee is overlooked.

Sapien Labs found that the average MHQ of youth remained lower across income groups. The MHQ of a young person earning less than ₹1 lakh annually was 10, whereas the MHQ of 45-54-year-olds who earned the same was 73. Similarly, the MHQ of youth who earned more than ₹10 lakh was 24, whereas the MHQ of 45-54-year-olds who earned the same was 94.

While the results suggest that income alone does not explain the poor mental health of youth, the survey cites early age ownership and increased use of smartphones, Covid-19, isolation and fewer social interactions as reasons impacting the mental health of young people.

Lack of data

Shailender Swaminathan, Director of Sapien Labs Centre for the Human Brain and Mind and author of the study said: “The mental health status of the youth is alarming as the youth are considered a demographic dividend for India and they contribute significantly to economic growth.”

He also pointed out how data on mental health is scarce. “The stigma associated with mental health illnesses is the reason for this. This is where anonymous surveys prove useful where people are more willing to share information,” he said. Shailender added that the current policy paradigm seeks to treat mental health ailments through crisis interventions and that a more preventive approach may be necessary.

